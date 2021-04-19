Albany police investigating Sunday night shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany police are investigating a shooting that is said to have occurred Sunday night on Dove Street.

Police say around 10:00 p.m., staff from Albany Medical Center Hospital told police that a 23-year-old man came into the emergency room with a gunshot wound to his leg. Upon arrival, the victim reportedly told officers that he was shot by an unknown suspect while walking in the area of Dove Street and Park Avenue.

The victim was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039. Fully anonymous tips can also be submitted online or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.