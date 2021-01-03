Albany police investigating Sunday morning shooting on Central Ave.

ALBANY N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating a shooting that reportedly happened early Sunday morning on Central Avenue.

Around 2:30 a.m., police say a patrol officer saw commotion outside of a home on Central Avenue near Lark Street and found that a 46-year-old male had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say the victim was treated on-scene by emergency medical personnel and taken to Albany Medical Center with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

At this time police say the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.