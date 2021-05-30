Albany police investigating Sunday morning homicide

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) Albany police are currently investigating a homicide that reportedly took place early Sunday morning on Quail Street.

On Sunday, around 3:00 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Quail Street between Western Avenue and Elberon Place for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

At this time the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

Fully anonymous tips can also be submitted online to Capital Region Crime Stoppers or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.

