Albany police investigating Sunday afternoon shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police are investigating after a 25-year-old man was shot in the upper leg on Sunday afternoon. Police say the victim arrived at Albany Medical Center at around 4:40 p.m. with a single gunshot wound.

The victim says he sustained the injury while in the area of Thornton Street and Swinton Street. He is currently receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

At this time the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

100% anonymous tips may also be submitted online to Capital Region Crime Stoppers or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.