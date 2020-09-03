Albany Police investigating State Street bank robbery

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating a Thursday afternoon Trustco Bank robbery that took place on State Street.

Just before 12:30 p.m., officers responded to the scene of the reported robbery. Police say they learned that a man approached the counter, showed the teller a note that implied that he had a weapon, and demanded money.

The teller complied, and the man fled with an undetermined amount of money. Police report that no weapon was displayed and no injuries reported.

Police describe the suspect as a white man wearing a dark sweatshirt and pants with a bandana covering his face.

If you or someone you know has any information about the robbery, contact detectives at (518) 462-8039, or submit an anonymous tip to Capital Region Crime Stoppers or the P3 Tips app.

