Albany police investigating Slingerland Street shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning on Slingerland Street.

At about 3:15 a.m., Albany Medical Center Hospital notified police that a 26-year-old man who had been shot in the hand entered the emergency room. He said that two unknown men approached him and stole his backpack while he was walking down the street. He told police that he sustained the gunshot wound to his hand during the incident.

He was treated for his injuries, which are non-life-threatening.

If you or someone you know has any information, contact detectives at (518) 462-8039.

