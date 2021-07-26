Albany police investigating shooting with 16-year-old victim on Washington Ave

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany police reported a 16-year-old male was shot in the arm on Washington Ave and Quail St.

On Monday, July 26, at around 2:00 a.m., staff from Albany Med notified Albany police that a 16-year-old male walked into the emergency room with a gunshot wound to his arm. The victim told officers that he was shot by an unknown suspect in the area of Washington Ave and Quail St.

The male was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

At this time the shooting remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to
call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

