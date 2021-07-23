Albany Police investigating shooting on Willett Street after victim gets gunshot wound to the head

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Friday
morning, July 23, on Willett Street.

On Friday, July 23, at around 1:00 a.m., officers responded to the area of Willett Street and Hudson Avenue for reports of shots fired. When arrived, officers confirmed a gun was shot in the area and an investigation was started.

The staff from Albany Medical Center Hospital notified Albany police that a 34-year-old man entered the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the head.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

