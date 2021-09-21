Albany police investigating shooting on Ten Broeck Place

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating a shooting on Tuesday in the area of Ten Broeck Place and North Swan Street. Officers responded to the area around 6:30 p.m.

Police say they were notified that a 27-year-old man entered the emergency room at Albany Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the hip. Police determined that the victim was shot while on Ten Broeck Place near North Swan Street.

The victim is being treated at the hospital for police believe to be non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.