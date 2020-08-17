Albany Police investigating shooting on Southern Blvd

Albany Police are investigating a shooting on Southern Blvd that sent two men to the hospital. You can see it appears a window of a car was also shot.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police Public Information Officer Steve Smith said that officers are investigating a shooting on Southern Blvd. He said two men were shot and have been taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting that just occurred on Southern Boulevard. Two male victims sustained injuries and have been taken to AMCH. More info as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/Bvvj3onXik — Steve Smith (@APDSmith) August 17, 2020

NEWS10 is working to learn more information, we will share it on air and online as it becomes available.

LATEST STORIES