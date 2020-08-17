Albany Police investigating shooting on Southern Blvd

Albany Police are investigating a shooting on Southern Blvd that sent two men to the hospital. You can see it appears a window of a car was also shot.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police Public Information Officer Steve Smith said that officers are investigating a shooting on Southern Blvd. He said two men were shot and have been taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment.

NEWS10 is working to learn more information, we will share it on air and online as it becomes available.

