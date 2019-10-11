Albany Police investigating shooting on Orange Street

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Friday afternoon.

A 19-year-old male was shot and sustained a graze wound to the head, according to a tweet sent out by Steve Smith, Albany Police Public Information officer. He was treated for non- threatening life injuries at Albany Medical Center.

#Albany Police investigating a shooting in the 300 Block of Orange Street, according to @APDSmith. A 19-year-old male was grazed by a bullet in the head around 5:45 tonight and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. @WTEN pic.twitter.com/PWDFGC9Wd3 — Peter Eliopoulos (@petereliopoulos) October 11, 2019

Police believe the shooting occured on the 300 block of Orange Street at around 5:45 p.m.

At this time the incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling 1-833-ALB-TIPS, online at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.

This is a developing story, NEWS10 will continue to update as new information is released.