Albany Police investigating shooting on Orange Street

News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Friday afternoon.

A 19-year-old male was shot and sustained a graze wound to the head, according to a tweet sent out by Steve Smith, Albany Police Public Information officer. He was treated for non- threatening life injuries at Albany Medical Center.

Police believe the shooting occured on the 300 block of Orange Street at around 5:45 p.m.

At this time the incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling 1-833-ALB-TIPS, online at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.

This is a developing story, NEWS10 will continue to update as new information is released.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play