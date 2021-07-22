Albany Police investigating shooting on first street

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, July 22, at around 1:20 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of First Street between North Lake Avenue and Quail Street for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they located a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back.

The victim was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and has been transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital for further treatment.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

