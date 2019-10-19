Albany Police investigating shooting leaving teen injured

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police is investigating a shooting leaving one teen injured Saturday afternoon.

At around 4:50 p.m. police responded to a call about shots fired on 100 Southern Blvd. A 16-year-old man was shot in the leg and was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the tip line 1-833-ALB-TIPS, online at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com.

This story is developing, we will continue to update as new details arise.

