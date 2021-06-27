Albany police investigating shooting incident

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany police are investigating a shooting incident that reportedly happened on Franklin Street.

On Saturday around 8:05 p.m., officers responded to the area of Fourth Avenue and Franklin Street for reports of shots fired. Once on scene, officers learned that shots had been fired near that location.

Shortly after the call, staff from Albany Medical Center Hospital reportedly also told police that a 34-year-old man entered the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the hand. It was determined through the investigation that the man sustained his injury during the incident on Franklin Street.

The victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, police say.

At this time the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division.

Fully anonymous tips can also be submitted online to Capital Region Crime Stoppers or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.