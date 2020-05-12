Albany Police investigating after teen is shot

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police are investigating a shooting on Bleeker Terrace. Officers say a 17-year-old male was shot in the stomach and transported to the hospital.
There are no suspects or arrests at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Albany Police at 518-462-8039.
.@albanypolice officers are currently on Bleecker Terrace at the scene of a shooting. Male victim shot in the abdomen and taken to AMCH. Investigation ongoing and will provide more details as they become available. pic.twitter.com/weeup27U3W— Steve Smith (@APDSmith) May 12, 2020
This is a developing story stay with News10 for more information as it becomes available.
