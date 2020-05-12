Video Updates from Officials

Albany Police investigating after teen is shot

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police are investigating a shooting on Bleeker Terrace. Officers say a 17-year-old male was shot in the stomach and transported to the hospital.

There are no suspects or arrests at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Albany Police at 518-462-8039.

This is a developing story stay with News10 for more information as it becomes available.

