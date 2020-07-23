Albany Police investigating ‘serious’ assault

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police are investigating an assault on Lincoln Avenue. Around 4 p.m. on Thursday police found a man in his fifties on the sidewalk with a large cut on his arm.

He was treated on the scene and transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital for further evaluation.

At this time the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the

Albany Police Detective Division at (518) 462-8039.

