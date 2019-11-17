Albany Police investigating second shooting in two days

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police are investigating a shooting they say happened Saturday night on West Street.

Police say staff from Albany Medical Center notified police a 33-year-old man entered the emergency room with gunshot injuries on his hand at around 6:30 p.m.

Police say the victim said he was walking on West Street near Robin Street when two suspects approached him with what appeared to be a shotgun and demanded his property.

Police say the suspects shot the victim with a bird shot causing him to sustain injuries to his hand. They said the suspects did not take any property from the victim.

The incident remains under investigation and police said they do not know if the shooting is connected to the incident which occurred Friday on Second Street in which a man was also shot with birdshot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

100% anonymous tips many also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling 1-833-ALB-TIPS, online at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app