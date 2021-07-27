Albany police investigating Second Avenue shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany police are investigating a shooting that reportedly happened Monday night on Second Avenue.

Police say just before midnight, staff from Albany Medical Center Hospital told them a 25-year-old man walked into the emergency room with a gunshot wound to his leg. Once on scene, the victim reportedly told officers that he was shot by an unknown suspect while in the area of Second Avenue and Raymo Street.

He was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

At this time police say the shooting remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

Fully anonymous tips can also be submitted online to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online or by downloading the free P3Tips mobile app.

