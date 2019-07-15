Albany Police investigating robbery at Capital Bank

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department is investigating a robbery at Capital Bank on State Street.

Police say a man approached the counter and demanded money from the teller. The man fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money.

No weapon was displayed or implied. Police say no one was injured during the robbery.

The man was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and shorts.

The incident remains under investigation.

