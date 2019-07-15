Breaking News
Police investigating three overnight shootings in Albany

Albany Police investigating robbery at Capital Bank

News
Posted: / Updated:
GENERIC Police Lights

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department is investigating a robbery at Capital Bank on State Street.

Police say a man approached the counter and demanded money from the teller. The man fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money.

No weapon was displayed or implied. Police say no one was injured during the robbery.

The man was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and shorts.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.comor by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play