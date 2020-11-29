Albany police investigating Philip Street shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating a shooting that reportedly happened early Sunday morning on Philip Street.
Police say officers responded around 3:20 a.m. to the area of Philip Street and Charles Street for reports of shots fired. Once on scene police reportedly found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the foot.
Police say the man was treated on scene by EMS personnel and taken to Albany Med with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation remains ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at (518) 462-8039.
