Albany police investigating Ontario Street shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating a shooting incident that reportedly happened Tuesday night on Ontario Street.

Police say just after 9 p.m. staff from Albany Medical Center Hospital told police that a 19-year-old man came into the emergency room with gunshot wounds to his leg. Upon arrival, the victim told officers that he was shot while in the area of Ontario and Benson Streets shortly before arriving at the hospital.  

The victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

At this time, police say the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

Fully anonymous tips can also be submitted online to Capital Region Crime Stoppers or downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire