Albany police investigating Ontario Street shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating a shooting incident that reportedly happened Tuesday night on Ontario Street.

Police say just after 9 p.m. staff from Albany Medical Center Hospital told police that a 19-year-old man came into the emergency room with gunshot wounds to his leg. Upon arrival, the victim told officers that he was shot while in the area of Ontario and Benson Streets shortly before arriving at the hospital.

The victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

At this time, police say the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

Fully anonymous tips can also be submitted online to Capital Region Crime Stoppers or downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.