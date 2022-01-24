Albany Police investigating officer involved shooting on New Scotland Ave

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that took place early Monday morning on New Scotland Avenue. Police say around 12:50 a.m., they were called to the 100 block of Morris Street for a home invasion with a firearm.

Moments later, police patrol units noticed a man standing in a parking lot near New Scotland Avenue and stopped him as part of their investigation. As officers approached, they reportedly noticed the man had a knife in his hand and also had a dog.

Despite several requests from officers for the man to drop the knife, he allegedly sprinted towards officers holding the weapon and would not stop until an officer was forced to shoot. The shot struck the suspect in the torso.

Officers immediately began to administer medical care and flagged down an ambulance traveling on New Scotland Avenue. The suspect, a 32-year-old man from Albany, was transported to Albany Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

Three Albany Police Officers on scene were also transported to Albany Medical Center hospital, in line with Department protocols. Albany Police have been in contact with the Albany County District Attorney’s Office and the New York State Attorney General’s Office. This is an ongoing investigation.