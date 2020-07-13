Albany police investigating New Hope Terrace shooting that injured two

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating a shooting that on New Hope Terrace near Jennings Drive.
Officers responded to the scene of the reported shooting at around 7:3 p.m. They found two men, 18 and 20, with gunshot wounds.
The men were treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and then sent to Albany Medical Center for injuries that police say “appear to be non-life threatening.”
If you or someone you know has any information about this incident, contact detectives at (518) 462-8039, or leave an anonymous tip with Capital Region Crime Stoppers or the P3 Tips app.
LATEST STORIES
- Cohoes City Hall renovations start Monday
- North Carolina police reportedly swarmed by ‘hostile crowd’ of about 50 people after drug bust
- Florida man accused of driving car into church, setting it on fire with parishioners inside
- Benjamin Keough, grandson of Elvis Presley, dies at 27
- Food distribution event set for Monday in Troy