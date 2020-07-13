Albany police investigating New Hope Terrace shooting that injured two

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating a shooting that on New Hope Terrace near Jennings Drive.

Officers responded to the scene of the reported shooting at around 7:3 p.m. They found two men, 18 and 20, with gunshot wounds.

The men were treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and then sent to Albany Medical Center for injuries that police say “appear to be non-life threatening.”

If you or someone you know has any information about this incident, contact detectives at (518) 462-8039, or leave an anonymous tip with Capital Region Crime Stoppers or the P3 Tips app.

LATEST STORIES