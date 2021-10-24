Albany police investigating Lexington Avenue shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany police are investigating a shooting that took place around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday on Lexington Avenue.

Officers responded to a home on Lexington Avenue near Second Street for a reported a shooting. There they found a 53-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and leg. He was treated at the scene by emergency responders before being sent to Albany Medical Center Hospital to be treated for his non-life-threatenting injuries.

If you or someone you know has any information about the shooting, contact detectives at (518) 462-8039, submit an anonymous tip via Capital Region Crime Stoppers, or the P3 Tips mobile app on Android or iPhone.