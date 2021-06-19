Albany police investigating Lexington Avenue shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany police are investigating a shooting incident that reportedly happened Friday night on Lexington Avenue.

Police say around 10:40 p.m., staff from Albany Medical Center Hospital notified them that a 25-year-old man came into the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Through the investigation, police determined that the victim was shot on Lexington Avenue near First Street. The victim is currently being treated at the hospital for what police say appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

At this time the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

100% anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire