Albany police investigating Lexington Avenue shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating a shooting that reportedly happened early Sunday morning on Lexington Avenue.

According to police, the shooting happened just after midnight where officers responded to the area of Lexington Avenue and Sherman Street for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back.

Police said the man was treated on scene by emergency medical personnel and taken to Albany Medical Center with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518)-462-8039.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online.

