Albany police investigating Lark Street shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating a shooting that reportedly happened early Saturday morning in the area of Lark and First Streets.

Albany police said they responded to the area of Lark and First Streets around 4:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired. Once on scene, Albany Medical Center staff told police that a 31-year-old man was in the emergency room with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

Police said their investigation determined that the man was shot on Lark Street. He is reportedly still receiving care at the hospital and is in critical condition at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518)-462-8039. Anonymous tips can be submitted online to Capital Region Crime Stoppers or on the free P3 Tips mobile app.

