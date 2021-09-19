Albany police Investigating homicide, Red Carpet Inn

by: Richard Roman

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, September 18, around 11:40 p.m., Police responded to the Red Carpet Inn, on Northern Boulevard for reports of a shooting. 

Police identify 35-year-old, Shawn Terry, of Rensselaer, located with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Terry sustained serious injuries during the shooting Police said and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

At this time the investigation remains ongoing and no further details are available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039

