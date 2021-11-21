Albany police investigating homicide on Central Avenue

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police said there was a homicide on Central Avenue in Albany early Sunday. At around 1:55 a.m., they responded to a reported shots fired call on the 300-block.

Arriving on the scene between North Lake Avenue and Quail Street, officers said they found John Welcome, 35, of Albany, who’d been shot in the torso. He was treated by emergency medical responders before being sent to Albany Medical Center Hospital, where he later died.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicates that this was not a random act of violence and that it’s the result of a dispute between two people who know one another. The investigation is ongoing and police are accepting tips online or by phone at (518) 462-8039.