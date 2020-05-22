Albany Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash that happened Thursday night. Richard Harmon, 76, died after being rushed to the hospital.

Emergency services started life-saving procedures after arriving at the scene at the intersection of North Allen Street and Manning Boulevard. Harmon was rushed to Albany Med where he died of his injuries Friday morning.

Police say it appears that Harmon was walking on North Allen and was hit while crossing Manning Blvd. The driver of the vehicle was turning onto Manning from North Allen when Harmon was struck, according to officers.

The driver stopped and is cooperating with police and has been issued a citation for Failure to Yield the Right of Way to a Pedestrian. The incident remains under investigation.

