Albany police investigating Elk Street Shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating a shooting that reportedly happened Tuesday morning on Elk Street injuring a 30-year-old man.

Police say just before 11 a.m., staff from Albany Memorial Hospital told police a man entered the emergency room with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg. During the investigation, police determined that the man sustained the injury on Elk Street just east of Lexington Avenue.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518)-462-8039.

Fully anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.