Albany police investigating early Sunday morning shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating a shooting that reportedly happened early Sunday morning injuring one man.

Police say they responded to North Lake Avenue just north of Central Avenue around 1 a.m. for reports of shots fired. Not long after the call, Albany Medical Center staff told police that a 33-year-old man came into the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

During their investigation, police determined that the man was shot on the 200 block of Central Avenue just east of North Lake Avenue.

The man is currently being treated at the hospital for what police say appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

At this time the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

Fully anonymous tips can also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.