Albany Police investigating early morning shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police say they are investigating an early morning shooting that occurred around 5 a.m. at a home on the 300 block of Livingston Avenue.

Police say a 42-year-old man was found with non-life threatening gun shot wounds to his legs.

The man was reportedly treated at the scene by Albany firefighters and taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital.

At this time police say the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518)-462-8039.

100% anonymous tips can also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online or by using the free P3 Tips mobile app.