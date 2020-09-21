Albany police investigating early morning shooting on Quail Street

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating a shooting that reportedly happened on Quail Street early Monday morning.

Albany police say just before 3 a.m. officers responded to the area of Quail St. and West St. for reports of shots fired. Once on scene, officers reportedly found two men, a 34-year-old with a gunshot wound to the ankle and a 27-year-old with a gunshot wound to the back.

Police say both were treated on-scene and taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518)-462-8039 or submit anonymous tips to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online.

