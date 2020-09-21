Albany police investigating early morning shooting on Quail Street

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating a shooting that reportedly happened on Quail Street early Monday morning.

Albany police say just before 3 a.m. officers responded to the area of Quail St. and West St. for reports of shots fired. Once on scene, officers reportedly found two men, a 34-year-old with a gunshot wound to the ankle and a 27-year-old with a gunshot wound to the back.

Police say both were treated on-scene and taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518)-462-8039 or submit anonymous tips to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report