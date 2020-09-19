Albany police investigating early morning shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating a shooting that reportedly happened early Saturday morning on Watervliet Avenue Extension.

Police say around 3:30 a.m., staff from Albany Medical Center notified them that a 35-year-old man had entered the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the arm. Once on scene, police say the man told them that he was shot by an unknown person while in the parking lot of the Motel 6, at 100 Watervliet Ave. Ext.

Police say the man was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

At this time police say the incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at (518)-462-8039.

100% anonymous tips can also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.

