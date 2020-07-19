Albany police investigating early morning shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are currently investigating a shooting that reportedly happened just after 3 a.m. injuring one person.

Police say early Sunday morning, staff from Albany Med notified officers that a 31-year-old man had just entered the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the leg. Upon arrival, the man reportedly told officers that he had been shot in the area of First and Lark Streets.

The man is being treated at the the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say at this time the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518)-462-8039.

100% anonymous tips can also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app. Tips that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.