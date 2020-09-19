Albany police investigating domestic related stabbing incident

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police officers are reportedly investigating a domestic related stabbing incident that happened on Ontario Street near Second Street.

Police say the incident happened around 11:15 a.m. which resulted in two victims, a 37-year-old female and a 14-year-old male who sustained stab wounds to their legs.

Both reportedly received treatment for non-life threatening injuries and the investigation ongoing.

