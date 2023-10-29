ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department announced they are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday night. Police say the incident took place on Delaware Avenue.

On October 28 at 9:30 p.m., police responded to Albany Medical Center following reports of a walk-in gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers located a 54-year-old man who was being treated for a gunshot wound to his ankle.

Further investigation revealed that the shooting took place on Delaware Avenue in the area of Magnolia Terrace and Carroll Terrace. Police stated that the individuals are known to each other and the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at (518)462-8039.