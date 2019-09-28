Albany Police investigate three overnight shooting incidents, results in five victims sent to area hospitals

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three shooting incidents have been reported overnight that resulted in five people being shot according to the Albany Police Department.

On Friday, September 27, 2019 around 11:00 p.m., officers responded to the area of Second Avenue and Moore Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

On Saturday, September 28, 2019 around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to First and Quail Streets for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 30-year-old male nearby with a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Shortly after the call, staff from both Albany Medical Center Hospital and Albany Memorial Hospital notified police that they each had patients walk in to their emergency rooms with gunshot wounds.

Both victim who are men and 38-years-old, were treated for gunshot wounds to the leg. Through the investigation, it was determined that all three men were shot during the incident at First Street and Quail Street.

Around 12:40 a.m., a 49-year-old male presented to the emergency room at Albany Medical Center Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back. He told officers that he was shot by an unknown suspect while in the area of Livingston Avenue and Thornton Street about 45 minutes before arriving at the hospital.

At this time all three shooting incidents are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling 1-833-ALB-TIPS, online at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.