6 injured in shooting at Quail and First Streets

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are currently investigating a shooting in the area of First and Quail Streets. It happened just before 3 p.m. on Friday.

Officers are currently on the scene of a shooting that just occurred in the area of First and Quail Streets. Man located at the scene with a gunshot wound. Investigation is very active and more will be released as it become available. pic.twitter.com/9ajsaqsJd1 — Steve Smith (@APDSmith) May 21, 2021

Officer Steve Smith says six individuals were shot. Two have serious injuries, and four have non-life-threatening incidents. Smith said a male shooting victim was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. The others headed to area hospitals.

The scene is still active and police are investigating. They ask people to avoid the area while they investigate.

Victory Church is offering a $5,000 reward for any information related to the shooting. Pastor Charlie Muller said that the shots fired Friday hit the JC Club. He said he will meet Chief Hawkins about the dangerous intersection and how to prevent violence there.

This is a developing story, stay with NEWS10 on air and online for more information as it’s released.