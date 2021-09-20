Albany police investigating shooting on Central Ave

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday. Police say the shooting took place around 5 p.m. on the 200 block of Central Avenue near the intersection of Robin Street.

Officers found a 31-year-old man who had been shot in the torso. Police say the victim was treated at the scene and transported to Albany Medical Center with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.

