Albany Police investigate shooting incident

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, around 8:30 p.m., Police responded to an area of Sherman and Robin Streets for reports that a man had been shot.

A 53-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to his leg was discovered Police said, he was treated by emergency responders and transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident where the shooting occurred, remains under investigation Police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.