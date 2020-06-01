Albany Police investigate second Elizabeth St. area shooting in a week

by: Sarah Darmanjian

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting on Elizabeth Street that occurred Monday, June 1 around 12:40 p.m. It’s the second shooting on Elizabeth Street in a week.

Police say they responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Elizabeth Street between Catherine and Delaware streets. Once on the scene, police learned a 28- year-old man had been taken to Albany Medical Center after being shot in the foot.

On May 25, a 46-year-old woman was shot in the ankle a little after 11 p.m. on Elizabeth Street and 4th Avenue. She was also taken to Albany Medical Center.

Anyone with information regarding either incident should call the Albany Police Detective
Division at 518-462-8039. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

