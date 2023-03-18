ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating a shooting that took place in the early morning hours of Saturday. Their investigation remains ongoing, and no arrests have been announced.

Per Officer Steve Smith, the police department spokesperson, police received a call reporting the shooting at around 2 a.m. Officers arriving on the scene on Broadway near Lawn Avenue found a a 48-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

Police said that he was treated at the scene and then sent to Albany Medical Center Hospital. His identity has not been revealed by police.

Stick with NEWS10 for more on this story as it develops.