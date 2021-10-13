Albany Police investigate First Street shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, around 4:40 p.m., staff at Albany Medical Center notified police a 21-year-old man entered the emergency room treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Police said they determined the man was injured on the 300-block of First Street near Judson Street.

Police continue to investigate the shooting and ask if anyone with information about the incident to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at (518) 462-8039.