Albany Police investigate Elizabeth Street shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police are investigating a shooting that happened just after 11 p.m. Monday night. They say a 46-year-old woman was shot in the ankle.

The victim was taken to Albany Med where she is being treated for her injury. The shooting took place on Elizabeth Street near 4th Avenue.

The incident remains under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Albany Police at 518-462-8039. People can also make an anonymous tip using Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

LATEST STORIES