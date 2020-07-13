Albany Police investigate early morning Philip Street shooting

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – Albany police are investigating a shooting that left two men with gunshot wounds early Monday morning on Philip Street.

The incident occurred at about 3:00 a.m. Monday. Officers responded to the area of Phillip and Van Zandt Streets where two men were shot. The men were transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

100% anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by using the free P3 Tips mobile app.

