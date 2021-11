ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, around 7:50 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting on the 100 block of Allen Street and Manning Boulevard. Police say officers located two victims that had sustained non-life threaten gunshot wounds.

Police said both victims were transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital where they are being treated for their injuries. No further information is available by the police at this time.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.