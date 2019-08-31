Albany Police investigate 3 separate shooting incidents

ALBANY, NY – Albany police are currently investigating three separate shooting incidents.

On Friday at around 3:15 p.m., staff from St. Peter’s Hospital notified police that a man had entered the emergency room with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg.

Upon arrival, the man told officers that he was shot by an unknown suspect around 1:00 a.m. while he was in the area of Beverly Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue.

The victim, age 16, was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Early Saturday morning around 1:30 a.m., staff from Albany Medical Center Hospital notified police that a man had just entered the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Upon arrival, the man told officers that while walking in the area of Central Avenue and Ontario Street, he was shot by an unknown suspect. The victim, age 51, was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Around 3:30 p.m., staff from Albany Memorial Hospital notified police that a man had entered the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Upon arrival, the man said he was shot by an unknown suspect while in the area of Broadway and Lawn Avenue. The victim, age 28, was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

All three incidents are currently under investigation and it is unknown at this time if they are in any way connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (518) 462-8039. Anonymous tips may also be submitted online to Capital Region Crime Stoppers at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.