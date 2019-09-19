Albany Police investigate 2 separate robberies

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – City police are investigating two separate robberies that occured Tuesday night in the Center Square neighborhood.

On Tuesday at around 10 p.m. officers responded to a reported robbery at Lark Street and Lancaster Street. Upon arrival, a man told officers he was approached by three unknown male suspects who displayed a handgun and stole the victim’s wallet.

In a seperate insident at around 10 p.m., officers responded to reports of a robbery in the area of Hudson Avenue and Willett Street. Upon arrival, a female victim told officers three males displayed a handgun and demanded her cellphone. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene.

The suspects in both robberies are described as black men wearing dark colored clothing. No injuries are being reported in either incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online at capitalregioncrimstoppers.com or by downloading the P3 Tips app.